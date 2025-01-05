Utah visits Iowa State after Crooks’ 33-point outing

Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-5, 1-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-5, 1-1 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Utah after Audi Crooks scored 33 points in Iowa State’s 78-64 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cyclones have gone 9-0 at home. Iowa State averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Utes are 2-0 against conference opponents. Utah averages 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 22.5 points per game.

Iowa State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Utah gives up. Utah has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is averaging 22.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cyclones.

Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 18.1 points for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Utes: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

