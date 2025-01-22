Utah Valley Wolverines take on the Cal Baptist Lancers, look for 9th straight victory

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-6, 5-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (9-9, 2-2 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-6, 5-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (9-9, 2-2 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will attempt to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory against Cal Baptist.

The Lancers have gone 6-3 at home. Cal Baptist has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines have gone 5-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 4.6.

Cal Baptist is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 20.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Javonte Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominick Nelson is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

