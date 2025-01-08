Utah Valley visits Grand Canyon after Durazo-Frescas’ 21-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-4, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-2, 1-0 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-4, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-2, 1-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Utah Valley after Alyssa Durazo-Frescas scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 75-57 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Antelopes have gone 11-0 at home. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Laura Erikstrup averaging 4.2.

The Wolverines are 1-0 in conference matchups. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC giving up 57.5 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

Grand Canyon averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Grand Canyon allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durazo-Frescas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc.

Kylee Mabry is scoring 9.9 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 84.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 13.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 59.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

