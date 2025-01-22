Utah Valley hosts Lemon and Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-12, 3-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (11-6, 3-2 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-12, 3-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (11-6, 3-2 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Utah Valley after Khloe Lemon scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 71-55 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Wolverines are 6-1 in home games. Utah Valley scores 64.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Lancers have gone 3-1 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist allows 73.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.1 points per game.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Utah Valley gives up.

The Wolverines and Lancers match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danja Stafford is averaging 7.8 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tahlia White is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Nhug Bosch Duran is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 56.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

