Utah Valley hosts Bettiol and Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-7) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-6) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-7) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-6)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays Utah Valley after Leonardo Bettiol scored 27 points in Abilene Christian’s 62-57 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Wolverines are 4-0 in home games. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 6.5.

The Wildcats are 2-5 on the road. Abilene Christian ranks eighth in the WAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Williams averaging 3.9.

Utah Valley makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Abilene Christian has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevan Leonhardt is averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines.

Williams is averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

