Utah Tech visits UT Arlington following Love’s 29-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-9) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-0 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-9) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-0 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts Utah Tech after Koi Love scored 29 points in UT Arlington’s 87-79 win against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Mavericks have gone 5-0 at home. UT Arlington is second in the WAC with 15.5 assists per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 4.4.

The Trailblazers are 1-5 on the road. Utah Tech is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UT Arlington averages 71.0 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 74.6 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than UT Arlington has given up to its opponents (39.5%).

The Mavericks and Trailblazers square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is shooting 52.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Mavericks.

Chardonnay Hartley is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.