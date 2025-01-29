Utah Tech visits Tarleton State on 11-game road skid

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-14, 2-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (8-13, 3-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-14, 2-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (8-13, 3-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits Tarleton State looking to stop its 11-game road slide.

The Texans are 6-1 on their home court. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Mpaka averaging 2.1.

The Trailblazers are 2-3 in conference games. Utah Tech is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Tarleton State averages 64.9 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 76.3 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals. Keitenn Bristow is shooting 54.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Beon Riley is averaging 14.9 points and eight rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.