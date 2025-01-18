Utah Tech hosts Blackham and Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (10-6, 2-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-11, 1-2 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (10-6, 2-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-11, 1-2 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Utah Tech after Cambree Blackham scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 86-75 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-4 at home. Utah Tech is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Wolverines are 2-2 against conference opponents. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC giving up 60.7 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

Utah Tech scores 66.1 points, 5.4 more per game than the 60.7 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 64.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 74.7 Utah Tech allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Trailblazers.

Amanda Barcello averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 56.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

