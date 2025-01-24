Utah State visits Celichowski and Air Force

Utah State Aggies (17-2, 7-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-16, 0-8 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (17-2, 7-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-16, 0-8 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on Utah State after Wesley Celichowski scored 22 points in Air Force’s 77-76 overtime loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Falcons are 2-8 on their home court. Air Force ranks seventh in the MWC in team defense, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Aggies are 7-1 against MWC opponents. Utah State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Air Force is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State averages 12.2 more points per game (82.5) than Air Force allows to opponents (70.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Falcons. Celichowski is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ian Martinez is shooting 42.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

