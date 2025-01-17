Utah State takes on San Diego State, looks to end 14-game slide

San Diego State Aztecs (13-6, 2-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (1-16, 0-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (13-6, 2-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (1-16, 0-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State aims to stop its 14-game slide when the Aggies play San Diego State.

The Aggies are 1-5 on their home court. Utah State averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 0-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Aztecs are 2-4 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cali Clark averaging 4.8.

Utah State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.3 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 70.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 78.1 Utah State allows to opponents.

The Aggies and Aztecs square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Stubbs averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

Adryana Quezada is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Aztecs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 0-10, averaging 61.4 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

