Utah State puts home win streak on the line against UNLV

UNLV Rebels (11-9, 5-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (18-2, 8-1 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Aggies play UNLV.

The Aggies are 10-1 in home games. Utah State is fifth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Mason Falslev paces the Aggies with 6.3 boards.

The Rebels are 5-4 in conference play. UNLV has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Utah State averages 82.7 points, 12.4 more per game than the 70.3 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 71.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the 67.5 Utah State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Falslev is averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Rishwain is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging nine points and 1.5 steals. Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

