Utah State hosts New Mexico following Cumber’s 25-point performance

New Mexico Lobos (12-7, 5-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (1-17, 0-6 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on Utah State after Viane Cumber scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 78-74 victory over the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies have gone 1-6 in home games. Utah State has a 0-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Lobos are 5-1 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is eighth in the MWC giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Utah State is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 39.9% New Mexico allows to opponents. New Mexico averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Lobos meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Aggies.

Destinee Hooks is averaging 17.4 points for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

