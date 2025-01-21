Utah State hosts New Mexico after Cumber’s 25-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (12-7, 5-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (1-17, 0-6 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (12-7, 5-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (1-17, 0-6 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays Utah State after Viane Cumber scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 78-74 win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies are 1-6 in home games. Utah State is ninth in the MWC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 2.1.

The Lobos are 5-1 against MWC opponents. New Mexico scores 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Utah State averages 63.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 66.4 New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Aggies.

Destinee Hooks is averaging 17.4 points for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

