Utah State hosts Nevada following Davidson’s 23-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-7, 3-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (16-2, 6-1 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-7, 3-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (16-2, 6-1 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Utah State after Nick Davidson scored 23 points in Nevada’s 75-64 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies have gone 9-1 in home games. Utah State is fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 3-4 in MWC play. Nevada is seventh in the MWC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Davidson averaging 1.9.

Utah State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 6.9 more points per game (74.8) than Utah State allows (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez is averaging 16.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Davidson is shooting 50.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wolf Pack. Kobe Sanders is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

