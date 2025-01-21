Utah State hosts Davidson and Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-7, 3-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (16-2, 6-1 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-7, 3-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (16-2, 6-1 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits Utah State after Nick Davidson scored 23 points in Nevada’s 75-64 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies have gone 9-1 in home games. Utah State averages 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 3-4 against conference opponents. Nevada is seventh in the MWC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Davidson averaging 7.0.

Utah State makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Nevada averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Utah State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Davidson is shooting 50.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

