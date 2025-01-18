Utah State and San Diego State meet for conference showdown

San Diego State Aztecs (13-6, 2-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (1-16, 0-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (13-6, 2-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (1-16, 0-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes Utah State and San Diego State face off on Saturday.

The Aggies have gone 1-5 at home. Utah State gives up 78.1 points and has been outscored by 15.0 points per game.

The Aztecs are 2-4 against conference opponents. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Cali Clark averaging 8.3.

Utah State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.3 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Utah State allows.

The Aggies and Aztecs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Stubbs averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

Adryana Quezada is averaging 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Aztecs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 0-10, averaging 61.4 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

