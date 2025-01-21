Utah plays Kansas after Kneepkens’ 26-point performance

Kansas Jayhawks (12-6, 2-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (12-6, 2-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (13-5, 4-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Kansas after Gianna Kneepkens scored 26 points in Utah’s 81-73 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Utes have gone 9-1 at home. Utah is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jayhawks are 2-5 in Big 12 play. Kansas has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Kansas scores 7.4 more points per game (68.7) than Utah gives up to opponents (61.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kneepkens is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Utes.

S’Mya Nichols is averaging 20.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

