Utah hosts Baylor following Edgecombe’s 30-point showing

Baylor Bears (12-6, 4-3 Big 12) at Utah Utes (11-7, 3-4 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Utah after VJ Edgecombe scored 30 points in Baylor’s 70-62 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Utes are 10-2 on their home court. Utah is second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Keanu Dawes leads the Utes with 5.4 boards.

The Bears are 4-3 in Big 12 play. Baylor has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Utes. Lawson Lovering is averaging 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Robert O. Wright III is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Bears. Edgecombe is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

