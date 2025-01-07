Utah faces No. 3 Iowa State, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Utah Utes (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-1, 3-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Utah Utes (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-1, 3-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -18.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Utah heads into the matchup with No. 3 Iowa State as losers of three straight games.

The Cyclones have gone 8-0 in home games. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 2.2.

The Utes are 0-2 in conference play. Utah averages 20.5 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Miro Little with 4.7.

Iowa State makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Utah averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iowa State allows.

The Cyclones and Utes match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cyclones.

Gabe Madsen is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 87.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

