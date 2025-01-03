UT Rio Grande Valley visits New Orleans following Francois’ 24-point performance

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-8, 1-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-11, 0-2 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-8, 1-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-11, 0-2 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays UT Rio Grande Valley after Nora Francois scored 24 points in New Orleans’ 78-66 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Privateers have gone 0-2 in home games. New Orleans is 0-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vaqueros are 1-2 in conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley is ninth in the Southland scoring 62.2 points per game and is shooting 37.9%.

New Orleans’ average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 4.6 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game New Orleans gives up.

The Privateers and Vaqueros meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francois is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Privateers.

Kade Hackerott is shooting 37.0% and averaging 13.1 points for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

