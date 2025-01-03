UT Rio Grande Valley visits New Orleans after Raimey’s 20-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-4, 1-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-11, 0-2 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-4, 1-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-11, 0-2 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits New Orleans after K.T. Raimey scored 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 88-44 victory over the Dallas Christian Crusaders.

The Privateers are 0-1 in home games. New Orleans has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vaqueros are 1-1 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-3 record against opponents over .500.

New Orleans is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 42.4% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 10.1 per game New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and Vaqueros square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James White is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Privateers.

Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.