UT Rio Grande Valley visits Incarnate Word on 3-game road skid

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-7, 3-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-9, 2-5 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 5:30 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-7, 3-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-9, 2-5 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hits the road against Incarnate Word looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Cardinals have gone 7-3 in home games. Incarnate Word is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Vaqueros are 3-4 in conference games. UT Rio Grande Valley leads the Southland with 17.9 assists. Trey Miller leads the Vaqueros with 4.1.

Incarnate Word scores 76.8 points, 6.3 more per game than the 70.5 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.5 more points per game (78.7) than Incarnate Word allows to opponents (69.2).

The Cardinals and Vaqueros square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is averaging 17.4 points for the Cardinals.

Cliff Davis is shooting 37.0% and averaging 12.2 points for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.