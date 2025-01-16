UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals, look for 4th straight win

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-8, 4-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-7, 3-3 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-8, 4-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-7, 3-3 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Incarnate Word.

The Cardinals are 7-2 on their home court. Incarnate Word scores 63.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 4-2 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

Incarnate Word’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (40.0%).

The Cardinals and Vaqueros meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 10.2 points and 1.5 steals.

Kayla Lorenz averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 58.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.