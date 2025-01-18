UT Rio Grande Valley plays Houston Christian for conference matchup

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-9, 4-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-12, 1-6 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-9, 4-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-12, 1-6 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays Houston Christian in Southland action Saturday.

The Huskies are 4-6 on their home court. Houston Christian ranks fifth in the Southland with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tiffany Tullis averaging 8.1.

The Vaqueros are 4-3 against conference opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks seventh in the Southland with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Charlotte O’Keefe averaging 7.1.

Houston Christian averages 48.4 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 63.3 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Houston Christian gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is scoring 10.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Huskies.

Kade Hackerott is averaging 13.2 points and six rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 48.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 57.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

