UT Rio Grande Valley hosts East Texas A&M after Abdul-Hakim’s 20-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (2-14, 0-5 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-6, 2-3 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts East Texas A&M after Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 79-74 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Vaqueros are 7-1 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 18.4 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Trey Miller with 4.1.

The Lions are 0-5 in conference play. East Texas A&M is 0-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 8.3 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 63.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 71.8 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents.

The Vaqueros and Lions meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.T. Raimey is averaging 12.7 points for the Vaqueros.

TJ Thomas is averaging 3.7 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

