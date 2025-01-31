UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Clark and Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8, 7-3 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-9, 4-6 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8, 7-3 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-9, 4-6 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces UT Rio Grande Valley after Garry Clark scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 74-73 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Vaqueros have gone 8-3 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks eighth in the Southland with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Hasan Abdul-Hakim averaging 9.3.

The Islanders are 7-3 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC is 0-2 in one-possession games.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 78.0 points, 9.5 more per game than the 68.5 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 7.2 more points per game (79.7) than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents (72.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Miller is averaging 9.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Vaqueros. Abdul-Hakim is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Clark is averaging 15 points and eight rebounds for the Islanders. Isaac Williams is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

