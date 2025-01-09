UT Martin visits Maletic and Western Illinois

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-9, 2-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 2-2 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-9, 2-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 2-2 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on UT Martin after Marko Maletic scored 25 points in Western Illinois’ 75-67 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Leathernecks have gone 5-1 at home. Western Illinois scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 against OVC opponents. UT Martin scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Western Illinois averages 70.9 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 69.3 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Western Illinois allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maletic is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 17.8 points.

Josue Grullon is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

