UT Martin plays Southeast Missouri State after Grullon’s 20-point showing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-6, 3-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-9, 1-2 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays Southeast Missouri State after Josue Grullon scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 57-56 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Skyhawks are 3-1 on their home court. UT Martin is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Redhawks are 3-0 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

UT Martin scores 76.8 points, 9.0 more per game than the 67.8 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game UT Martin allows.

The Skyhawks and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimer Salaridze is averaging 7.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Skyhawks.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

