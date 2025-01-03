UT Martin hosts Southeast Missouri State following Grullon’s 20-point showing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-6, 3-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-9, 1-2 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-6, 3-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-9, 1-2 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts Southeast Missouri State after Josue Grullon scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 57-56 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Skyhawks are 3-1 in home games. UT Martin scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 3-0 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State ranks ninth in the OVC shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

UT Martin averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game UT Martin allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Afan Trnka is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Skyhawks.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

