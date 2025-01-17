UT Martin hosts Silvey and SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-13, 1-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-12, 3-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-13, 1-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-12, 3-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces UT Martin after Macy Silvey scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 76-70 victory against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-5 in home games. UT Martin is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars have gone 1-6 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UT Martin averages 66.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 72.1 SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The Skyhawks and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya Brown is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

Molly Sheehan is averaging 4.2 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.