UT Martin hosts Bowen and Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 2-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (4-10, 1-2 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits UT Martin after Indiya Bowen scored 25 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 75-68 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-4 at home. UT Martin averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Redhawks are 2-1 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Martin averages 65.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 74.2 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenley McCarn is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 13 points.

Zoe Best is shooting 37.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

