UT Arlington visits Utah Valley on 3-game road skid

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-6, 3-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-6, 1-2 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-6, 3-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-6, 1-2 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Mavericks visit Utah Valley.

The Wolverines have gone 5-1 at home. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Danja Stafford averaging 4.7.

The Mavericks are 3-0 in conference games. UT Arlington scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Utah Valley scores 62.8 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 65.7 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington scores 12.5 more points per game (72.2) than Utah Valley allows (59.7).

The Wolverines and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 6.9 points and 1.5 steals.

Avery Brittingham is averaging 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 56.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

