UT Arlington visits Ford and Southern Utah

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-9, 0-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-8, 0-2 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts UT Arlington after Dominique Ford scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 74-66 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-2 in home games. Southern Utah averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Mavericks are 0-2 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington ranks sixth in the WAC scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Lance Ware averaging 9.5.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Southern Utah allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

Jaden Wells is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

