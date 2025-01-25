UT Arlington plays Abilene Christian on 3-game road slide

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-11, 1-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-11, 1-4 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-11, 1-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-11, 1-4 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington travels to Abilene Christian looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 in home games. Abilene Christian ranks sixth in the WAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Quion Williams averaging 2.9.

The Mavericks are 1-4 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Abilene Christian’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 14 points for the Wildcats. Williams is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brody Robinson is averaging 8.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Mavericks. Lance Ware is averaging 13.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.