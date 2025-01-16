UT Arlington faces Utah Valley on 4-game win streak

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-6, 3-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-6, 1-2 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-6, 3-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-6, 1-2 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Utah Valley.

The Wolverines have gone 5-1 at home. Utah Valley is sixth in the WAC scoring 62.8 points while shooting 38.1% from the field.

The Mavericks are 3-0 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is third in the WAC scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 12.5 more points per game (72.2) than Utah Valley allows (59.7).

The Wolverines and Mavericks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Criddle is averaging 5.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wolverines.

Koi Love is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 56.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.