USC visits Indiana after Ballo’s 25-point game

USC Trojans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

USC Trojans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces USC after Oumar Ballo scored 25 points in Indiana’s 77-71 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-0 in home games. Indiana ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ballo averaging 6.9.

The Trojans have gone 1-2 against Big Ten opponents. USC has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Indiana makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). USC has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Trojans match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 14.1 points for the Hoosiers.

Desmond Claude is shooting 51.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.