USC faces No. 24 Wisconsin following Claude’s 25-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts No. 24 Wisconsin after Desmond Claude scored 25 points in USC’s 99-89 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Trojans are 9-3 on their home court. USC averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Badgers are 4-2 in conference games. Wisconsin has a 12-3 record against opponents over .500.

USC scores 77.5 points, 7.1 more per game than the 70.4 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The Trojans and Badgers meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is averaging 16.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Trojans.

John Tonje is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.