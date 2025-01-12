Upshaw leads Central Arkansas against Queens (NC) after 31-point outing

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-8, 0-3 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-8, 0-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on Queens (NC) after Jade Upshaw scored 31 points in Central Arkansas’ 86-75 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Royals have gone 3-4 in home games. Queens (NC) is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sugar Bears are 2-1 in conference play. Central Arkansas is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Queens (NC) scores 68.4 points, 6.3 more per game than the 62.1 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Queens (NC) have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ana Barreto is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 10.6 points.

Upshaw is shooting 45.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Sugar Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

