Upshaw and Central Arkansas host Lipscomb

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (11-6, 5-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-5, 5-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces Lipscomb after Jade Upshaw scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 85-64 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Bisons are 9-1 in home games. Lipscomb has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Sugar Bears are 5-1 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is second in the ASUN with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 4.8.

Lipscomb averages 76.4 points, 15.0 more per game than the 61.4 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Sugar Bears match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn Holcomb averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Claira McGowan is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Upshaw is averaging 16.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

