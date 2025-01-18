UNLV visits San Diego State following Byrd’s 25-point game

UNLV Rebels (10-7, 4-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 4-2 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UNLV Rebels (10-7, 4-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 4-2 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -10.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces UNLV after Miles Byrd scored 25 points in San Diego State’s 75-60 victory against the Colorado State Rams.

The Aztecs are 6-2 on their home court. San Diego State ranks seventh in the MWC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Pharaoh Compton averaging 5.9.

The Rebels have gone 4-2 against MWC opponents. UNLV is fifth in the MWC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rob Whaley Jr. averaging 1.5.

San Diego State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV scores 9.7 more points per game (71.5) than San Diego State allows to opponents (61.8).

The Aztecs and Rebels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byrd is averaging 14.2 points and 2.2 steals for the Aztecs.

Jeremiah Cherry is averaging 9.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.