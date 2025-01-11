UNLV visits New Mexico following Alexander’s 21-point game

UNLV Rebels (12-4, 4-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (11-6, 4-0 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (12-4, 4-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (11-6, 4-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits New Mexico after Aaliyah Alexander scored 21 points in UNLV’s 70-61 victory against the Colorado State Rams.

The Lobos are 9-4 on their home court. New Mexico is the leader in the MWC with 10.9 fast break points.

The Rebels are 4-0 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by McKinna Brackens averaging 2.1.

New Mexico scores 71.5 points, 8.2 more per game than the 63.3 UNLV gives up. UNLV has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The Lobos and Rebels meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Hargrove is averaging eight points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Lobos.

Alyssa Brown is averaging 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.