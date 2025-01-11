UNLV visits Colorado State following Crocker-Johnson’s 20-point outing

UNLV Rebels (9-6, 3-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (9-6, 3-1 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UNLV Rebels (9-6, 3-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (9-6, 3-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts UNLV after Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 91-64 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rams have gone 6-2 at home. Colorado State is seventh in the MWC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Nique Clifford averaging 6.7.

The Rebels have gone 3-1 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks second in the MWC shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

Colorado State averages 74.1 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 70.3 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 72.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the 68.7 Colorado State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Rams.

Julian Rishwain averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.