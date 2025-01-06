UNLV Rebels face the Boise State Broncos, seek 5th straight victory

UNLV Rebels (9-5, 3-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-4, 3-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (9-5, 3-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-4, 3-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Boise State.

The Broncos are 6-1 on their home court. Boise State averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rebels have gone 3-0 against MWC opponents. UNLV is ninth in the MWC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 4.4.

Boise State averages 77.4 points, 7.9 more per game than the 69.5 UNLV gives up. UNLV has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Rebels meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 10.9 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Broncos.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

