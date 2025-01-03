UNLV plays San Jose State, looks for 4th straight home win

San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-3 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (8-5, 2-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-3 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (8-5, 2-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts San Jose State trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Rebels have gone 6-1 at home. UNLV has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 0-3 in MWC play. San Jose State is fourth in the MWC scoring 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Josh Uduje averaging 9.5.

UNLV is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.0% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Rebels.

Uduje is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

