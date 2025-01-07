UNLV plays Boise State on 4-game win streak

UNLV Rebels (9-5, 3-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-4, 3-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UNLV Rebels (9-5, 3-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-4, 3-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -7; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV will attempt to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Rebels take on Boise State.

The Broncos are 6-1 in home games. Boise State averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rebels are 3-0 against MWC opponents. UNLV scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Boise State averages 77.4 points, 7.9 more per game than the 69.5 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Boise State allows.

The Broncos and Rebels meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is shooting 50.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Broncos.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.