UNLV hosts Ronsiek and Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (12-4, 3-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-4, 3-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (12-4, 3-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-4, 3-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces UNLV after Emma Ronsiek scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 87-51 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rebels have gone 8-1 at home. UNLV is the top team in the MWC averaging 36.7 points in the paint. McKinna Brackens leads the Rebels with 4.0.

The Rams are 3-0 in conference games. Colorado State scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

UNLV makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Colorado State has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Rebels.

Ronsiek averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.