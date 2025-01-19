UNLV hosts Fertig and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowgirls (10-7, 4-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-4, 6-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming…

Wyoming Cowgirls (10-7, 4-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-4, 6-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on UNLV after Allyson Fertig scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 66-61 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rebels have gone 10-1 at home. UNLV is sixth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Cowgirls are 4-1 in MWC play.

UNLV makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Wyoming has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Cowgirls meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Rebels.

Fertig is shooting 58.5% and averaging 18.4 points for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.