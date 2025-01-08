UNLV hosts Colorado State after Ronsiek’s 20-point game

Colorado State Rams (12-4, 3-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-4, 3-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (12-4, 3-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-4, 3-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays UNLV after Emma Ronsiek scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 87-51 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rebels have gone 8-1 at home. UNLV averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Rams are 3-0 in MWC play. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Ronsiek averaging 5.9.

UNLV scores 75.1 points, 16.5 more per game than the 58.6 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 6.5 more points per game (69.9) than UNLV gives up (63.4).

The Rebels and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Rebels.

Emma Ronsiek averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

