UNLV faces Boise State after Jackson’s 20-point game

UNLV Rebels (10-4, 2-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-4, 1-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Boise State after Kiara Jackson scored 20 points in UNLV’s 90-70 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos have gone 8-0 at home. Boise State scores 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Rebels are 2-0 against MWC opponents. UNLV is third in the MWC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Brown averaging 6.7.

Boise State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.3 per game UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Rebels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Pasco is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 11.2 points.

Aaliyah Alexander averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

