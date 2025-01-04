UNLV defeats San Jose State 79-73

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. had 17 points in UNLV’s 79-73 win against San Jose State on Saturday…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. had 17 points in UNLV’s 79-73 win against San Jose State on Saturday night.

Thomas had six assists for the Rebels (9-5, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). Jailen Bedford scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jaden Henley went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

Josh Uduje finished with 18 points for the Spartans (7-9, 0-4). Will McClendon added 15 points and four assists for San Jose State. Robert Vaihola had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bedford scored nine points in the first half for UNLV, who led 44-26 at halftime. Thomas led UNLV with 11 points in the second half as their team was outscored by 12 points over the final half but held on for the victory.

Both teams play on Tuesday. UNLV visits Boise State and San Jose State hosts Utah State.

